(UPDATED) The San Miguel Beermen move within two wins from winning their 4th straight Philippine Cup championship

Published 8:53 PM, April 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The San Miguel Beermen reasserted their mastery of the Magnolia Hotshots with a convincing 111-87 victory in Game 3 of the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup finals at the Araneta Coliseum Sunday, April 1.

San Miguel, which lost big leads in the previous two games, showed composure late this time as it used a 17-3 run in the payoff period for a commanding 92-71 lead.

The Beermen, who were in the front seat throughout, take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 duel following their 92-77 Game 2 rout of the Hotshots last March 25.

Marcio Lassiter buried 5 of his 9 triples en route to 24 points for the Beermen on top of 6 rebounds and 5 steals and June Mar Fajardo frolicked in the paint with 21 points and 17 rebounds.

Arwind Santos was magnificent on both ends of the floor for San Miguel, tallying 14 points, 6 rebounds, 5 blocks and 3 steals while Chris Ross and Brian Heruela chipped in 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Mark Barroca had 22 points and 3 steals and Paul Lee finished with 15 points, 7 assists and 3 rebounds but those were not enough for the Hotshots to avoid absorbing back-to-back losses.

Game 4 of the best-of-7 duel is on Wednesday, April 4, at the same venue.

The Scores:

San Miguel (111): Lassiter 24, Fajardo 21, Ross 14, Santos 14, Heruela 11, Espinas 9, Cabagnot 5, Ganuelas-Rosser 5, Pessumal 4, Semerad 2, Vigil 2, Lanete 0, Mamaril 0.

Magnolia (87): Barroca 22, Lee 15, Ramos 12, Simon 10, Dela Rosa 6, Gamalinda 6, Jalalon 6, Sangalang 6, Brondial 0, Herndon 0, Mendoza 0, Pascual 0

Quarter scores: 29-22, 50-49, 75-68, 111-87

– Rappler.com