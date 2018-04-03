The Batang Pier says that Mo Tautuaa 'could be the missing link to our championship aspiration'

Published 6:37 PM, April 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Star Terrence Romeo had other desires and the GlobalPort Batang Pier let him be.

After all the talk and rumor, the Batang Pier has traded Romeo and Yousef Taha to the TNT KaTropa for Filipino-Tongan Mo Tautuaa, a 2020 first round pick and a 2021 second round pick.

“It’s sad to let go one of hottest players in the land, but we will not stand in the way of one’s desire and happiness," said GlobalPort team manager Bonnie Tan in a statement.

"So with a heavy heart, we are trading our top star."

Trade rumors surrounding Romeo and the KaTropa has been swirling since the 43rd PBA season started and it reached a peak after the high-scoring guard figured in a verbal spat with Batang Pier head coach Pido Jarencio.

Romeo missed all but one of GlobalPort's elimination round games in the 2018 Philippine Cup, dropping 20 points in a 100-104 loss to the Phoenix Fuel Masters last March 2.

The 26-year-old then scored 14 points in a 79-86 loss to the Magnolia Hotshots in the quarterfinals, which was marred by his shouting match with Jarencio.

While Romeo's offensive firepower will be missed, Tan said the trade is a "win-win solution" for GlobalPort and the reigning 3-time PBA scoring champion.

"We have so much respect for the guy, but we, as a team, must also move on towards our main goal which is to get better and contend for our first-ever championship."

The KaTropa will be parading one of the best backcourts in the league with Romeo and Jayson Castro teaming up. Taha, meanwhile, will fill the void left by Tautuaa.

GlobalPort, on the other hand, bolstered its frontcourt presence with the addition of the 6-foot-8 Tautuaa.

"Tautaa could be the missing link to our championship aspiration," Tan added.

The KaTropa will face the Batang Pier in their first game of the Commissioner's Cup, which kicks off on April 22. – Rappler.com