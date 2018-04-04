PBA commissioner Willie Marcial will be dropping by the Rappler office to talk about his plans for the league

Published 3:30 PM, April 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Willie Marcial has been the PBA commissioner for less than 3 months but the league has seen changes players and fans had long wanted for.

Players and coaches have given the thumbs up for the faster and more physical play and more leeway in officiating while fans are brought much closer to their favorite cage stars with Marcial's brainchild, PBA Homecourt, which allows PBA players and legends to visit barangays unannounced.

The 56-year-old is slated to be the league's top official for the next 3 years and he will be dropping by the Rappler office at 2:30 pm on Thursday, April 5 to talk about his other plans and where he wants to take the PBA. – Rappler.com