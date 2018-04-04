(UPDATED) June Mar Fajardo collected 5 of his Best Player of the Conference awards in the Philippine Cup

Published 7:04 PM, April 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – (UPDATED) San Miguel Beermen's June Mar Fajardo has further cemented his place as one of the PBA's greatest.

Fresh from winning a record 4th straight Most Valuable Player award last October, the 28-year-old is now on a league of his own by nabbing his 6th Galvalume 55-Best Player of the Conference (BPC) plum in the 2018 Philippine Cup, the most in PBA history.

Fajardo, who averaged 22.9 points, 12.9 points, 1.8 blocks prior to the All-Filipino finals, was the runaway winner by collecting 1279 points, almost doubling San Miguel teammate Arwind Santos' 670 points.

Coming in at 3rd place is Barangay Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar with 589 points while GlobalPort Batang Pier's Stanley Pringle (406 points) and Blackwater Elite's JP Erram (392 points) settled for 4th and 5th, respectively.

Always the unselfish superstar that he is, Fajardo asked his teammates to come with him as he received his trophy.

June Mar Fajardo brings along his San Miguel teammates as he wins a record 6th Best Player of the Conference award. #PBA2018 | via @dioquinodelfin pic.twitter.com/IV0jQ9RZBz — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) April 4, 2018

Fajardo and former Petron teammate Danny Ildefonso were previously tied with 5 BPC awards apiece.

"The Kraken" has now won 5 of his BPC awards in the Philippine Cup.

– Rappler.com