The San Miguel Beermen have now won 3 straight contests after losing Game 1

Published 9:32 PM, April 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The San Miguel Beermen inched closer to history following a 84- 80 win over the Magnolia Hotshots in Game 4 of the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup finals at the Araneta Coliseum Wednesday, April 4.

The Beermen clinched a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 bout and moved within one win from being the first team in PBA history to hoist the All-Filipino plum for 4 consecutive years.

Game 5 is on Friday, April 6, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

– Rappler.com