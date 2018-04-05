'Gusto na naming magpuyat. Ang tagal na naming 'di nakakatikim ng alcohol,' says Arwind Santos about finishing off Magnolia in 5 games

Published 9:36 AM, April 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Apart from extending their reign as All-Filipino kings, Arwind Santos is itching for the San Miguel Beermen to party.

The Beermen are a win away from being the first team in PBA history to win the Philippine Cup title for 4 straight years and Santos wants them to finish the best-of-7 duel against the Magnolia Hotshots next game.

"Gusto na namin mag-celebrate ng Friday. Gusto na naming magpuyat. Ang tagal na naming 'di nakakatikim ng alcohol," said Santos.

(We already want to celebrate on Friday. We want to sleep late at night. It has been so long since we tasted alcohol.)

The former league Most Valuable Player was crucial in giving San Miguel a 3-1 series lead after he drained two free throws with 2.2 seconds en route to a 84-80 Game 4 triumph on Wednesday, April 4.

Prior to the clutch freebies, Santos missed an open shot that opened the comeback door ajar for a Magnolia comeback.

Fortunately, Mark Barroca turned the ball over for the Hotshots, paving the way for Santos' foul shots.

While everything is his doing, the 36-year-old says there is divine intervention in the winning sequence.

"Gusto kong makuha 'yung panalo nga. Noong nashoot ko 'yung dalawa, kamay ng Diyos 'yun," said Santos.

(I wanted to get the win. When I sank the two free throws, those were God's hands.)

Although Santos can't wait to pop champagne and hoist the Philippine Cup trophy, he believes work still needs to be done, especially against a pesky Hotshots side.

"Sabi nga nila, 'yung pinakamahirap kunin 'yung pang-finish eh so kailangan paghandaan namin 'yun. Sa Friday, pipilitin namin ibigay ang lahat lahat para matapos na."

(Like they say, the series clincher is the hardest to get so we need to prepare for them. On Friday, we will try to give our all to close the series out.)

Game 5 is on Friday, April 6, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"Sana sa Friday, kaming lahat ng mga teammates ko, gustuhin na tapusin na."

(I hope that all of my teammates come out hungry to finish this on Friday.) – Rappler.com