The San Miguel Beermen become the only team in PBA history to hoist the All-Filipino trophy for 4 straight years

Published 10:11 PM, April 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The San Miguel Beermen dispatched the Magnolia Hotshots in double-overtime in Game 5, 108-99, and cemented their place among the PBA's greatest by bagging the 2018 Philippine Cup championship at the Mall of Asia Arena Friday, April 6.

Regulation ended at 86-all.

After losing the opener of the best-of-7 series, the Beermen won the next 4 games to become the only team in PBA history to hoist the All-Filipino trophy for 4 straight years.

The Crispa Redmanizers also bagged 4 straight All-Filipino titles but achieved the feat in 6 years from 1979 to 1984, with the 1981 and 1982 season havings Reinforced Filipino conferences.

The PBA returns to action on April 22 as the Commissioner's Cup kicks off.

