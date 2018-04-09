Commissioner Willie Marcial says the fans, not the players, are the true stars of the PBA

Published 7:51 PM, April 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – When Gilas Pilipinas plays, Filipinos drop everything to watch and cheer for the National Team.

That is what commissioner Willie Marcial wants for the PBA, to have Filipinos show the same all-out support they provide for the national team.

"Ang sa akin, ang gusto kong mangyari, na sana mangyari, 'yung katulad ng suporta ng mga tao sa Gilas, sa bawat teams na nandyan sila lahat," said Marcial during a visit to the Rappler office last Thursday, April 5.

(For me, what I want to happen, and I hope it happens, is to have the same support people give for Gilas, to have people support all of the teams in the PBA.)

To achieve that, Marcial, who was formally appointed commissioner just last January 25, has already mapped out plans for what he thinks could lead to the betterment of the PBA.

Providing equilibrium

Months ago, the PBA was put in bad light after former commissioner Chito Narvasa approved the trade sending Kia Picanto's top pick for a string of bench players from the San Miguel Beermen, a team that has now won 6 titles in the last 10 conferences.

The Beermen used the pick to draft Filipino-German workhorse Christian Standhardinger, an added threat to a squad that has 4-time MVP June Mar Fajardo, Mythical 5 members Arwind Santos, Chris Ross, Alex Cabagnot and marksman Marcio Lassiter.

Just last April 6, San Miguel showed why it is the best in the league, dispatching the Magnolia Hotshots in 5 games to win their 4th straight All-Filipino championship.

People are now wondering how could other teams compete against a star-studded squad that will be having Standhardinger, who averages 23.0 points and 11.7 rebounds in the ASEAN Basketball League, on board in the upcoming Commissioner's Cup?

Clearly, the trade didn't do Kia any good as it finished with a 1-10 record in the Philippine Cup. Though baffling as it may seem for many, Marcial backs Narvasa's decision but vowed to shake things up.

"Sa akin, pananaw ng commissioner ko 'yun, tingin niya tama 'yun, so ganoon din ako. Wala na tayong magagawa doon."



(For me, that is the decision of my commissioner, so if he thinks it is right then it is the same for me. We cannot do anything about it.)

To prevent the recurrence of lopsided exchanges, the 56-year-old Marcial created a 4-man trade committee that will review trade proposals.

Before, only the commissioner checked if a trade proposal was fair. Now, it is the committee which reviews trades among teams, and Marcial will only have a hand if the committee reaches a deadlock in voting.

"Simula ngayon, pinipilit namin balansehin ang trade. Lahat ng trade binabalanse namin sa lahat ng magagawa ng kumite," said Marcial.

(Starting now, we will strive hard to keep the trade balance. The committee is doing everything it can to balance all the trades.)

"'Yung number one na kailangan mangyari, maging balanse. Para every game, nandoon 'yung mga fans."

(The number one that needs to be done is to have balance. So that every game, fans will watch.)

"Ang mga fans, hindi naman sa matchup [tumitingin] e, 'yung ganda ng laban. Alam na talaga nila 'yung magandang game at hindi."



(Fans do not necessarily look at the matchups, they look at the intensity of the game. Fans already know the good games from those that are not.)

Aside from the change in the trade process, Marcial and his staff have also tweaked the way a game is officiated.

And so far, players and coaches have given the thumbs up for the renewed physicality and more leeway in officiating.

Fans are number one

Before he was named the 10th commissioner, Marcial had a month as the league's officer-in-charge. He took advantage of his position to introduce the PBA Homecourt, which brings fans closer to their favorite players.

The PBA Homecourt allows players and legends to visit different barangays unannounced to the surprise of fans.

Marcial says it is their way to give back to the PBA's supporters.

"Ang sinasabi ko nga, ang bida naman ng PBA, hindi players e, ang fans. Sa totoo lang, yun talaga."



(Like what I always say, the fans, not the players, are the true stars of the PBA. Honestly, that's the fans are really the stars.)

Marcial will hold the league's top post for 3 years and at the end of his term, the fans' continuous support will be his barometer that will determine if he is a successful commissioner.

"Awareness ng PBA, maraming gusto pa ring manood, gusto pa ring sumuporta lalo na sa mga fans, nandyan sila," Marcial said when asked what he hoped to achieve after 3 years.

(Awareness of the PBA, to have many people still wanting to watch and support the games.)

"Ang sakin, mapalapit ko ang PBA sa mga fans. 'Yun, pag nagtuloy tuloy, sa akin, okay na ako."

(For me, I just want to bring the PBA closer to the fans. When that continues, I am already good.) – Rappler.com

