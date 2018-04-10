'Nakakatulong ka sa bata, nakakatulong ka sa coaches, nakakatulong ka sa ballboys na magkaroon ng trabaho,' says PBA commissioner Willie Marcial

Published 7:09 PM, April 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Different basketball leagues have sprung up all over the country but PBA commissioner Willie Marcial doesn't see them as a threat and he has a pretty good reason for it.

When the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) started, people were quick to compare it to the PBA, Asia's first pay-for-play league.

Basketball fans, most especially on social media, have commented how the MPBL is a better league than the PBA as it follows a home and away format, just like how the NBA does it in the US.

The MPBL also gives opportunities to homegrown players, meaning teams, for example the Valenzuela Classics, are well-represented by their own local heroes.

But instead of treating them as competition, Marcial said different sports leagues are avenues that give livelihood to players, coaches and the common people.

"Sa akin, kapag sports organization ka, kahit anong sport, kahit basketball ka o volleyball, dapat hindi threat," said Marcial during a visit at the Rappler office last April 5.



(For me, no matter what sports organization you belong to, no matter what sport, be it basketball or volleyball, you should not be considered a threat.)

"Nakakatulong ka sa bata, nakakatulong ka sa coaches, nakakatulong ka sa ballboys na magkaroon ng trabaho. Ultimo sa venue, 'yung mga tindahan, mga stall doon natutulungan mo."

(You are helping the players, you are helping the players and you are helping the ballboys to have jobs. Even the people around the venues, people who own stores and stalls, you are able to help them.)

"Sa akin, hindi dapat kumpetisyon yun. Nakakatulong sa economy natin at nakakatulong sa mga tao. Bakit natin ipagkakait 'yun?" added Marcial.

(For me, they should not be considered competition. They are helping the economy and they are helping the people. Why should be deprive them of that?)

Watch Marcial's full interview here about his plans and aspirations for the PBA. – Rappler.com