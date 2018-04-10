Amidst the din of their victory party, the San Miguel big boss stressed humility

Published 9:39 PM, April 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel Corporation chairman and president Ramon S. Ang was all praises for the 4-peat PBA Philippine Cup champion San Miguel Beermen at the SMB Victory Party on Tuesday, April 10, at the SMC Complex in Mandaluyong.

However, the dominant Beermen still weren’t safe from a little… fatherly advice from Boss RSA.

“’Wag po tayong magyayabang,” he said. (“Let us not boast.”)

SMC President and Chairman Ramon Ang praises "low-profile" coach Leo Austria, tells Beermen "Wag magyabang."@RapplerSports pic.twitter.com/okgTZzzMHG — JR Isaga (@JRnalistic) April 10, 2018

Ang then went on to reminisce on the less-than-memorable days of the Beermen, before they were the Grand Slam-hunting juggernaut they are today.

“Talagaang naaawa ako ‘pag napapanood ko ‘yung team natin noon,” he said. “’Di po tayo halos maka-match. Naaalala niyo ba ‘yung galing ni Jimmy Alapag? Nagmukha tayong kawawa. ‘Nung dumating ‘yung Jayson Castro, saksakan ng galing. Ngayon po, nabigyan tayo ng Diyos ng kaunting swerte.”

(“I was really pitiful of us while watching our team before. We almost couldn’t match up. Do you remember the skill of Jimmy Alapag? We looked weak. When Jayson Castro arrived, he played really well. Today, God has given us a bit of luck.”)

Four-time MVP June Mar Fajardo participates in the introductory toast at the San Miguel Victory Party at the SMC Complex. @RapplerSports pic.twitter.com/ShlfJibDaQ — JR Isaga (@JRnalistic) April 10, 2018

“Kaya po tayo, 'wag po tayong magyayabang,” he repeated. “We are providing good entertainment to everybody.”But the chairman did wish for more success for the Beermen, saying that he is praying for the coveted Grand Slam, as the venue exploded to cheers.

SMB is heading to the Commissioners’ Cup on April 22 dominant as ever, this time employing the services of import Troy Gillenwater and their 2018 1st overall pick Christian Standhardinger, who is still playing for the Asean Basketball League’s Hong Kong Eastern. The Fil-German is currently on a collision course with the other San Miguel, Alab Pilipinas, in the ABL semifinals. – Rappler.com