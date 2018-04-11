'Glen started to lose it a long time ago.'

MANILA, Philippines – Former TNT KaTropa import Glen Rice, Jr. continues to be quite the hothead, as he was recently released from the Israeli Basketball Premier League after punching teammate Guy Pnini on Monday, April 9.

According to Bleacher Report and Israeli-based site Walla Sports, Rice got into a heated argument with team captain Pnini, which ended with Rice decking Pnini near the eye and sent him down bleeding.

While on the surface it seemed like a one-time thing that led to his expulsion from the league, Walla Sports detailed that in fact, he had it coming for a long time.

According to rough translations from the Hebrew site, the 27-year old Rice also tussled with team physiotherapist David Moore two weeks prior. The site says that Rice was not satisfied with the treatment he was getting, so he went through Moore’s belongings which did not sit well with the physiotherapist. As a result, Rice punched him as well.

Then Walla further reports of Rice’s other misdemeanors, including threatening fans and slamming the ball whenever he doesn’t get favorable calls.

One of the team’s associates summed it up best, “Glen started to lose it a long time ago.”

Rice was averaging 24.3 points as the team’s best player before his off-court antics got the best of him. He’s bounced around across the globe as a player, with stints in the NBA, NBA D-League, IBPL and of course, the PBA.

In his last game with TNT against Ginebra, Rice was ejected for flipping the middle finger, and for disrespecting team and league officials as he accumulated a flagrant 1 and technical fouls. He was then slapped with a P26,000 fine from the PBA and $10,000 by TNT for violating his contract that obligated to conducting himself in “gentlemanly manner at all times.” – Rappler.com

*$1 = P51.44