The 21-5 run in the 4th quarter steals the game from the Scorpion squad in D-League action

Published 7:11 PM, April 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Against all possible odds, the last-seeded Zark’s-LPU Jawbreakers overcame a twice-to-beat disadvantage against the CEU Scorpions, 82-77, in the PBA D-League Aspirants Cup playoffs at the Ynares Sports Arena, Thursday, April 12.

The 6th-place Jawbreakers were down 11, 61-72, in the 4th quarter before they exploded for a 21-5 run to steal the game from the stunned Scorpion squad. They even lost star swingman CJ Perez midway through that run due to fouling out.

In his stead, Jesper Ayaay stood in the spotlight for Zark’s, scoring 7 of his 15 points in the payoff period including a heroic game-tying triple at 74-all.JV Marcelino also had a breakout performance with a team-high 17 points, 12 coming in the second half alone. Mike Nzeusseu also held the fort with a double-double of 12 markers and 16 rebounds with 4 big blocks, including a clutch one on star Scorpion Rod Ebondo in the waning moments of the 4th.

However, the 3rd-seeded CEU set the tone early on with a massive 20-2 run, which included back-to-back triples from Orlan Wamar for the stinging 30-12 lead. They ended the opening quarter up 15, 30-15.

Much like in the first game, the Jawbreakers came surging back, kicking off the second quarter with an 11-1 run led by the Marcelino twins JC and JV. CEU responded with another run of their own, but Ayaay negated the double-digit deficit with back-to-back buckets. LPU entered the half just down 9, 37-46.

Zark’s slowly inched closer to CEU entering the third, 47-51, highlighted with a trademark Mike Nzeusseu dunk and a JC to JV alley-oop. They further crept in as close as 3 points, 56-59, but Ebondo served up another one-man takeover with 6 straight points including a monster jam to end the period at 65-56 in favor of CEU.

Ebondo carried over his momentum in the 4th with a highly-contested midrange jumper over Nzeusseu for the 11-point lead, 72-61. But as previously mentioned, that’s where CEU’s run, and ultimately its season, came to a screeching halt. Two blown free-throws from Wamar with the game knotted at 74 was the perfect picture of their woes down the stretch as Zark’s coasted away for good.

The Jawbreakers now move on to the best-of-3 semifinal round on Tuesday, April 17, 12 pm at the Pasig City Sports Center against the well-rested Marinerong Pilipino Skippers.

The Scores

Zark’s-LPU (82) – Marcelino, JV. 17, Ayaay 15, Nzeusseu 12, Marcelino, JC. 10, Perez 8, Tansingco 6, Caduyac 5, Serrano 4, Yong 3, Pretta 2, Ibanez 0, Cinco 0.

CEU (77) – Ebondo 22, Aquino 16, Wamar 11, Guinitaran 10, Cruz 6, Fuentes 4, Caballero 3, Manlangit 3, Arim 2, Chan 0, Galinato 0, Intic 0, Veron 0.

Quarter Scores: 15-30, 37-46, 56-65, 82-77.

– Rappler.com