While open to playing overseas, the PBA star rookie intends to focus on NLEX’s campaign

Published 3:36 PM, April 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – There was always something special about Kiefer Ravena.

It was evident the first time he put the country on notice by leading Ateneo’s high school team to a UAAP title.

It was clear the first season he played for the Blue Eagles in the seniors division and was immediately an elite prospect.

It was obvious when he first represented the Philippines, giving a glimpse into the future of the sport.

It was undeniable when he made his PBA debut, performing like a veteran despite being just a rookie.

That’s why it shouldn’t come as much of a shock that he’s receiving interest from at least 3 teams in the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia.

“When other teams, especially internationally, are interested in you… [I’m] very flattered and very humbled,” he said to Rappler.

The former two-time UAAP MVP and current NLEX Road Warriors guard confirmed that there have been no formal offers yet, only feelers.

A source close to Ravena who requested for anonymity revealed that teams took notice during Ravena’s performance for Gilas in its FIBA World Cup qualifiers loss to Australia back in February.

Kiefer, playing point guard for coach Chot Reyes, was on the scouting report of the Aussies which led clubs of the local leagues to keep an eye out for the 24-year-old.

“For me, that just says a lot of how the Gilas program can help your career,” he said.

Ravena, who signed a 3-year contract with NLEX, also takes pride in the fact that international teams view Filipino players as potential prospects.

But while he says he’s open to the idea of playing in Australia, he also remains steadfast in his current mission.

“The priority now is to get that championship for NLEX.” – Rappler.com

(On the first part of Rappler’s one-on-one conversation with Kiefer Ravena, he discusses his first conference in the PBA with the Road Warriors - particularly how it ended - and the interest he’s receiving from the NBL. Watch the video above for more.)