Published 6:55 PM, April 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A rebrand and a new name seem to work wonders for Columbian Dyip as they dispatched Blackwater Elite, 126-98, in the opener of the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, April 22.

The Dyip, formerly known as the Kia Picanto, drew strength from new acquisition Jerramy King and top guard Rashawn McCarthy to end a 6-game losing streak carried from their last-place finish in the Philippine Cup.

King, who was picked up from the free agent market by Columbian following a one-year stint with the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, proved he can shine when utilized after scattering 30 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.

McCarthy, meanwhile, backstopped King with 22 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals as the Dyip used a fiery 3rd-quarter run to push a slim 4-point halftime lead to an 87-52 cushion heading into the final period.

The Elite would cut their deficit to single digit midway through the 4th quarter, 83-92, before Columbian restored order with a game-clinching 34-15 bomb.

Columbian head coach Ricky Dandan, who endured an atrocious 1-10 record in the Philippine Cup, said they worked on changing the team's attitude during the break.

"Our preparation was mostly attitude-wise. Even if this is just the first game, this is a good morale-boost for us," said Dandan.

Columbian import C.J. Aiken scored just 9 points in his PBA debut but filled up the 4 other major statistical categories with 22 rebounds, 6 steals, 4 assists and two blocks.

Aside from opening the conference on a high note, the Dyip also reached a milestone with their 22 steals, which is the second-most in PBA history.

Jarrid Famous chalked up a monster double-double of 35 points and 22 rebounds but his 11 turnovers proved costly for Blackwater.

Allein Maliksi added 22 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals in the loss.

The Scores:

Columbian (126): King 30, McCarthy 22, Lastimosa 14, Camson 12, Tubid 12, Aiken 9, Celda 6, Corpuz 6, Khobuntin 6, Cahilig 5, Sara 4

Blackwater (98): Famous 35, Maliksi 22, Belo 11, Erram 8, Pinto 8, Marcelo 4, Digregorio 2, Cruz 2, Sena 2, Palma 2, Jose 2, Sumang 0

Quarter scores: 27-25, 59-55, 87-72, 126-98

– Rappler.com