With the Filipino-American guard in the fold, the Columbian Dyip demolish the Blackwater Elite by 28 points in the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup opener

Published 9:20 PM, April 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jerramy King is riding with the Columbian Dyip and he has taken his game to new heights. Well, at least for one game.

King, a pickup from the free agent market by Columbian during the break, immediately provided impact as the Dyip dismantled the Blackwater Elite, 126-98, in the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup opener on Sunday, April 22.

The Filipino-American led the way for Columbian with a career-high 30 points on top of 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals while recording a staggering plus-minus of +35 as a starter.



It wasn't the case during King's stint with the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

According to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon, King scored only 26 points in his first 9 games in the PBA with the Elasto Painters.

"[I'm] very happy [with my new team]. The [Dyip's] style is more of my style, it's fast-paced. Coach Ricky (Dandan) has a lot of confidence in me. He let me play tonight and it worked out well," said the 27-year-old.

"It's my best game so far in the PBA. I worked really, really hard and tonight it finally showed up."



Although Columbian has a bevy of point guards in Rashawn McCarthy, Reden Celda and Dan Sara, Dandan said they wanted to look for another floor general since they wanted to move McCarthy as a shooting guard.

Fortunately, the Dyip found one in King, who was then relegated to the unrestricted free agent market by Rain or Shine after the Philippine Cup.

Along with King in the starting lineup, McCarthy torched the Elite with 22 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals and a couple of dunks and an alley-oop.

"I knew I could play, I'm very confident with myself. No hard feelings, I love all the guys there (Rain or Shine) but I'm happy where I am now," said King.

With a win in the books, King and Columbian, which finished its All-Filipino campaign with a woeful 1-10 record, are trying to shake things up.

"I'm trying to change the culture but so is the rest of the team. It's a total team effort." – Rappler.com