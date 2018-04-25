The American import flexes his muscles with 30 points on an ultra-efficient 14-of-15 shooting to go with 19 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 blocks and 3 steals for the Bolts

Published 6:59 PM, April 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Meralco Bolts sent the Columbian Dyip crashing back to earth with a 116-103 win in the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, April 25.

Import Arinze Onuaku flexed his muscles on both ends of the floor with 30 points on an ultra-efficient 14-of-15 shooting to go with 19 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 blocks and 3 steals as the Bolts frustrated the Dyip, who are coming off a rousing 28-point conference-opening win over the Blackwater Elite.

But it was not just Onuaku who shone for Meralco as 4 other players finished in double figures with Chris Newsome churning out 18 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals.

Columbian was within striking distance early in the payoff period, 83-87, before the Bolts used a 16-7 run, boosted by 3 KG Canaleta triples, for a 13-point advantage.

The Dyip would cut their deficit to 7, 96-103, but an Onuaku layup and a Jared Dillinger triple with 1:41 minutes left put Meralco up by 12, 108-96.

Cañaleta and Dillinger combined for 23 points and 13 rebounds while Nico Salva added 13 points in the win.

C.J. Aiken had 21 points, 18 rebounds and 4 blocks but they were not enough to keep the Dyip, who dropped to 1-1, on the winning track.

The Scores:

Meralco (116): Onuaku 30, Newsome 18, Salva 13, Canaleta 12, Dillinger 11, Hodge 8, Amer 7, Hugnatan 7, Sedurifa 4, Caram 4, Tolomia 2, Ballesteros 0

Columbian (103): Aiken 21, Lastimosa 16, McCarthy 16, Camson 15, Celda 14, King 12, Tubid 4, Cahilig 2, Khobuntin 2, Corpuz 1, Ababou 0, Escoto 0, Sara 0

Quarter scores: 25-31, 56-57, 85-79, 116-103

– Rappler.com