Published 5:21 PM, April 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA punished Terrence Romeo for his controversial comments about the officiating by slapping the TNT KaTropa guard a P25,000 fine for "issuing statements detrimental to the league."

The 26-year-old took a subtle jab at the referees, who officiated the KaTropa's 128-114 win over the GlobalPort Batang Pier last April 22, after they whistled 3 straight dribbling violations on Romeo within 30 seconds midway through the 4th quarter.

"Siguro may nakikita 'yung referee na talagang nakikita niya siguro 'yung sa galing ibang planeta eh. Hindi ko alam kung ano, so siguro next time, mag-aadjust ako, kasi ewan ko kung saang planeta siya nag-referee before, eh wala akong magagawa," said Romeo.

(When the referee whistled me for double-dribble violations, they were probably basing them from what they do from other planets. I don't know, I will just probably adjust since I don't know what planet the referee is from. I can't do anything about it.)

"Pero ‘di bale, adjust na lang ako, sana maka-pasyal ako sa planeta nila next time."

(But no worries, I will just adjust and hopefully I can visit their planet next time.)

Romeo finished the game with 11 points, 3 assists and two rebounds while coughing up 5 turnovers.

TNT will face the Phoenix Fuel Masters on Saturday, April 28, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City. – Rappler.com