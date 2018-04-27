The Batang Pier avenge their conference-opening loss to the TNT KaTropa

Published 7:02 PM, April 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Stanley Pringle poured out 13 of his 17 points in the 4th quarter and the GlobalPort Batang Pier repulsed the Meralco Bolts, 86-85, in the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, April 27.

After scoring just 4 points in the first 3 quarters, Pringle finally found his groove in the payoff period as the Batang Pier notched their first win following a conference-opening loss to the TNT KaTropa.

The Filipino-American dazzled with a myriad of moves in chalking up 6 straight points midway through the 4th frame for a 77-69 GlobalPort lead before the Bolts narrowed the gap to a whisker after a Chris Newsome layup, 82-83, with 42 seconds left.

Meralco had a chance to take the driver's seat but an Anjo Caram turnover paved the way for Pringle, who was fouled in the next possession, to split his freebies to give GlobalPort a slim 84-82 advantage.

With 14 seconds remaining, the Bolts had enough time for either an equalizer or a go-ahead triple only to witness Jared Dillinger airball his trey.

Pringle, who also had 7 rebounds and 3 assists, then calmly sank his freebies for a two-possession GlobalPort lead as Newsome's triple at the buzzer didn't matter.

"As long as we play together, we work together as a team, okay ako doon. I'm still positive. Kaysa naman last conference, 0-2 kaagad kami. Ngayon, nakakuha na tayo ng panalo," said GlobalPort coach Pido Jarencio.

(As long as we play together, we work together as a team, I'm okay with that. I'm still positive, unlike last conference, we lost our first two games. Now, we already have a win.)

GlobalPort missed the services of Mo Tautuaa, who was slapped a P35,000 fine and a one-game suspension for his kick on TNT import Jeremy Tyler that led to his ejection.

Malcolm White held the fort down low for the Batang Pier with 27 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks while Sean Anthony fired 15 points on top of 7 rebounds and Kelly Nabong hauled down 13 rebounds.

KG Canaleta paced the Bolts, who slipped to 1-1, with 28 points while import Arinze Onuaku added 21 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists and two steals in the loss.

The Scores:

GlobalPort (86): White 27, Pringle 17, Anthony 15, Araña 7, Nabong 6, Grey 5, Teng 3, Elorde 2, Gabayni 2, Viernes 2, Guinto 0, Sargent 0

Meralco (85): Cañaleta 28, Onuaku 21, Caram 9, Newsome 9, Amer 8, Hodge 6, Hugnatan 2, Salva 2, Dillinger 0, Sedurifa 0

Quarter scores: 23-25, 45-44, 63-65, 86-85

