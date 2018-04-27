Import Reggie Johnson powers the Elasto Painters with 32 points, 22 rebounds and 4 assists

Published 10:17 PM, April 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters proved steadier in the extra period as they staved off the pesky Alaska Aces in a pulsating 109-103 overtime win in the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, April 27.

Reggie Johnson frolicked in the paint with 32 points, 22 rebounds and 4 assists to power Rain or Shine, which needed another 5 minutes to dispatch Alaska after a Chris Banchero triple at the buzzer sent the game into overtime.

Rain or Shine had its grasp on the triumph in regulation after a breakaway Maverick Ahanmisi layup with 5 seconds remaining put the Elasto Painters up by 3, 94-91, before Banchero raced the whole length of the floor to bury the 3-pointer.

The E-Painters immediately took a 6-point lead in overtime, 100-94, but the Aces fought their way back anew, making it a two-point game with 20 seconds left in the clock off an Antonio Campbell trey, 103-105.

Back-to-back Ahanmisi misses at the free throw line kept the Aces' chances alive. However, the Filipino-American made up for his blunder by stealing the ball in the next possession and sinking a layup for a 107-103 Rain or Shine lead with 3 seconds remaining.

Campbell put too much force on his inbound pass as Johnson secured the victory for the E-Painters with his insurance freebies.

Chris Tiu backstopped Johnson with 18 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds Ahanmisi and Raymond Almazan chipped in 11 points apiece. James Yap added 10 markers in the win.

Campbell had a monster PBA debut with 40 points, 20 rebounds and 5 assists but that went down the drain for Alaska, which lost its first game of the conference.

The Scores:

Rain or Shine (109): Johnson 32, Tiu 18, Ahanmisi 11, Almazan 11, Yap 10, Belga 9, Daquioag 6, Ponferrada 5, Norwood 4, Casiño 3, Washington 0

Alaska (103): Campbell 40, Abueva 19, Manuel 12, Casio 8, Thoss 8, Racal 7, Banchero 3, Baclao 2, Enciso 2, Teng 2, Exciminiano 0

Quarter scores: 23-16, 45-39, 69-61, 94-94, 109-103

– Rappler.com