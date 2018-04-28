Five players breach double figures for the KaTropa, who remain undefeated in two games

Published 9:32 PM, April 28, 2018

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – Terrence Romeo finished with season-high 21 points to lead 4 other KaTropa in double figures as TNT rolled past the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 106-98, in the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Ynares Center here on Saturday, April 28.

Romeo, who also had 6 assists and 5 rebounds against 5 turnovers, poured in 14 points in the KaTropa's decisive second-half assault to steer TNT to its second win in as many outings.

Veteran Jayson Castro also submitted an all-around game of 18 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds while import Jeremy Tyler churned out 17 points and 15 rebounds for TNT.

It was a close battle at halftime with the KaTropa holding a slim 49-47 lead before they outscored the Fuel Masters by 14 points in the third quarter for an 83-67 cushion heading into the final period.

"The goal is to keep on piling up wins. Last conference, we lost to both Global and Phoenix in the All-Filipino and it hurt us, it hurt our campaign in the All-Filipino. At least the first week, we were able to beat both teams," said TNT head coach Nash Racela.

Troy Rosario chipped in 13 points and 9 rebounds and Jericho Cruz added 14 points and 4 assists in the win.

James White was the lone bright spot for Phoenix, which slipped to 1-1, with 32 points and 11 rebounds.

Matthew Wright had 12 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds while Jason Perkins also scored 12 in the loss.

The Scores:

TNT (106): Romeo 21, Castro 18, Tyler 17, Cruz 14, Rosario 13, Reyes 7, Golla 5, Trollano 5, Pogoy 3, Semerad 2, Carey 1, Saitanan 0, Paredes 0.

Phoenix (98): White 32, Perkins 12, Wright 12, Jazul 7, Kramer 6, Mendoza 6, Alolino 6, Chan 5, Chua 4, Eriobu 2, Gamboa 2, Wilson 2, Intal 1, Dehesa 1, Hayes 0, Revilla 0.

Quarter scores: 26-26, 49-47, 83-67, 106-98

– Rappler.com