The 26-year-old submits a season-high 21 points in TNT KaTropa's second straight win

Published 8:19 AM, April 29, 2018

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – Terrence Romeo is setting the bar high for himself as he seeks to regain his fine form.

His standard? No less than TNT KaTropa teammate Jayson Castro, who was once considered the Best Point Guard in Asia.

Despite pouring in a season-high 21 points on top of 6 assists and 5 rebounds in leading TNT over the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 106-98, on Saturday, April 28, Romeo feels there is much more to improve in his game.

"Para sakin wala pa rin ako doon sa dati, kumbaga siguro swerte lang ngayon. Dapat makuha ko 'yung ano, 'yung pag nakadikit na ako sa laro ni kuya Jayson. Kasi siya sobrang composed eh, talagang sobrang control na 'yung game," said Romeo.

(For me, I'm still far from the level I've been performing before, I just got lucky today. I want to get close to kuya Jayson's game. He's so composed and he controls the game.)

Castro was his usual self in TNT's second straight victory, chipping in 18 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds while tallying team-best in plus-minus of +19.

"Hindi ako titigil din sa pagtatanong sa kanya kung paano 'yung ganoon para maka-adjust ako," said Romeo of Castro.

(I will not stop asking him questions about the little things so I can adjust.)

The 26-year-old, who played just his 4th PBA game this season, said there are still moments where he tries to catch his air and that may have factored in his relatively poor shooting from deep and his bevy of turnovers.

Romeo shot 3-of-11 from long range to end up with a 7-of-19 clip from the field and he coughed up 6 turnovers, although his latest performance was a major upgrade from his 11-point, 3-assist, two-rebound and 5-turnover output in his TNT debut.

While some are criticizing his shot selection, the reigning 3-time league scoring champion does not seem to care.

He has his own philosophy about taking ill-advised jumpers: It's only a bad shot if it misses.

"Wala na ako pakialam kung ano isipin ng ibang tao na, 'ay forced shot.' Nagiging forced shot lang naman pag sablay para sakin. Pero pag na-shoot 'yun, wala naman sila masasabi, tatahimik sila lahat."

(I don't care if people think I take forced shots. For me, it only becomes a forced shot if it misses. But if my shots go in, people don't say anything, they become quiet.)

"Kung hindi ko ititira yun, hindi ko mararating 'yung gusto kong level, kung ano 'yung gusto...paano ko mababalik 'yung dati. Kasi 'pag hinayaan ko lang na makinig ako sa sasabihin ng ibang tao na, 'ah buwaya, tira ng tira,' 'pag nagpaapekto ako doon sa mga ganoong tao, kumabaga wala naman akong pake sa kanila at di naman sila makakatulong sakin. So gagawin ko lang 'yung tingin ko na makakatulong para sa career ko," Romeo added.

(If I will not take the shots that I usually take, I will not get to the level that I want to achieve. If I listen to people who say that I am a ball hog and I shoot than what I'm supposed to, if I get affected by those people, what they say will not help me in the end. So I will do whatever I think will help my career.)

Romeo and the KaTropa return to action on May 6 against Barangay Ginebra at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com