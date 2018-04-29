The Elasto Painters end a 4-game losing streak to the Gin Kings

Published 9:28 PM, April 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters finally got one over Barangay Ginebra.

Rain or Shine ended a 4-game losing streak to Ginebra dating back to last season with a rousing 108-89 triumph in the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, April 29.

Raymond Almazan finished with 20 points, 8 rebounds and two blocks to lead 5 other players in double figures as the Elasto Painters rolled on to their second win in as many outings.

Ed Daquioag chipped in 17 points while import Reggie Johnson submitted a double-double of 16 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks for Rain or Shine, which swung a 27-16 first-quarter lead to as much as 21 points.

The Elasto Painters also drew strength from James Yap, who had 13 points, and Maverick Ahanmisi and Chris Tiu, who combined for 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Japeth Aguilar paced Ginebra, which played its first game of the conference, with 28 points and 12 rebounds while import Charles Garcia chalked up 19 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds.

The Scores:

Rain or Shine (108): Almazan 20, Daquioag 17, Johnson 16, Yap 13, Ahanmisi 10, Belga 7, Norwood 5, Onwubere 3, Washington 3, Casiño 2, Ponferada 2, Borboran 0, Matias 0, Torres 0

Ginebra (89): J. Aguilar 28, Garcia 19, Tenorio 13, Devance 11, Mercado 7, Ferrer 3, Thompson 3, Caguioa 2, Mariano 2, Caperal 1, R. Aguilar 0

Quarter scores: 27-16m 49-34, 75-64, 108-89

– Rappler.com