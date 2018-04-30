'The Beast' misses all of his 10 shots but the Aces roll on to a 19-point romp over the Blackwater Elite

Published 12:54 PM, April 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A horrendous shooting percentage doesn't necessarily equate to inefficiency.

That's what Calvin Abueva proved in the Alaska Aces' 93-74 annihilation of the Blackwater Elite on Sunday, April 29.

"The Beast" finished with just 3 points – all on free throws – after missing all of his 10 shots in 22 minutes but still finished with a suprising +22.

The reason? He filled up the stats sheet in the other departments, tallying 10 rebounds, 6 assists, two steals and two blocks.

"'Di ako makascore eh. Kaya dinaan ko na lang sa mabibigay kong assists sa teammates ko," said Abueva. (I couldn't score so I resorted to assisting my teammates.)

"Actually, noong 3rd quarter nahabol. Pagpasok ko noong 4th quarter, doon ko binuhos aggressiveness ko. Basta makascore ang mga kakampi ko, okay na."

(Blackwater came back in the 3rd quarter. When the 4th quarter started, that was when I poured out all of my aggressiveness. As long as my teammates are able to score, I'm already okay.)

The Elite cut a once 30-point deficit to just 7 points early in the payoff period before the Aces regained their bearings to push their lead back to double digits.

Abueva was crucial in that 4th-quarter surge, dishing out 4 assists and swiping two steals.

Alaska head coach Alex Compton credited the 30-year-old for being the game changer in the 4th quarter of their first win in the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

"I got two words that changed the 4th quarter, and that’s Calvin Abueva," said Compton.

And with the way Abueva's been playing, Compton believes they have a shot against the much stronger teams in the league.

"He made so many extra unselfish plays that as coaches we love. And it helps bring the team together. If he plays like that, I’m confident that we’ll have a chance against even the really talented, stronger, more politically influential teams. He was awesome. He was awesome."

Abueva and the Aces look to win two in a row when they face the inspired Columbian Dyip on Friday, May 4, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com