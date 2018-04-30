The Elite are winless in 3 starts in the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup

Published 4:10 PM, April 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – From the D-League to the PBA, Leo Isaac was the man behind the wheels for the Blackwater Elite.

But Isaac's 7-year stint with Blackwater came to an abrupt end after the Elite let go of the 57-year-old tactician following the team's dismal start in the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Gerry Ramos of Spin.ph reported that Bong Ramos will replace Isaac as the Elite look to turn around a conference that saw them drop their first 3 games.

Rappler tried to reach for Isaac's side but he has yet to respond as of press time.

Hopes have been high for Blackwater with the addition of import Jarrid Famous to its young and spirited core of players in Poy Erram, Mac Belo, Allein Maliksi and Mike Digregorio.

Instead, the Elite lost to Columbian Dyip by 28 points in their conference-opener before surrendering 5-point and 19-point losses to the Phoenix Fuel Masters and the Alaska Aces, respectively.

In the D-League, Isaac steered the franchise to their only title in 2013. Blackwater then saw action in two quarterfinals in the PBA with Isaac at the helm.

The Elite seek to win their first game against the GlobalPort Batang Pier on Wednesday, May 2, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

– Rappler.com