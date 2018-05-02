Reggie Johnson finishes with 27 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks as the Elasto Painters pin a second straight loss on the Road Warriors

Published 9:45 PM, May 02, 2018

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – Rain or Shine kept its record spotless as the Elasto Painters nosed out the NLEX Road Warriors in a nip-and-tuck 98-97 win in the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Ynares Center here on Wednesday, May 2.

Reggie Johnson dropped a double-double of 27 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks and hit a free throw that proved to be the difference in Rain or Shine's 3rd straight win this conference.

Jay Washington, who played just 8 minutes throughout, made the most of his time as he registered 10 points, highlighted by a corner triple that gave the Elasto Painters a 97-95 lead with 1:47 minutes left.

The Road Warriors would knot the score at 97-all, thanks to import Arnett Moultrie's putback. But Johnson – who pulled an offensive board on the other end and was fouled on a shot attempt – split his freebies that turned out to be the game-decider.

With 7 seconds remaining, NLEX had enough time to fire a game-winner only to witness Chris Tiu steal the ball from Juami Tiongson.

Tiu, who was named Player of the Week, chipped in 12 points and 5 assists while Raymond Almazan added 12 points and 9 rebounds.

Moultrie, who replaced Adrian Forbes, had 24 points, 17 rebounds and 3 assists but that went down the drain as NLEX lost its second game in as many outings.

