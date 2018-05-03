'It's another one of those games where the refs rob you of the victory,' says the 59-year-old coach

Published 10:13 AM, May 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao lamented that game officials "couldn't call it right in the endgame" after the Road Warriors absorbed a 97-98 defeat to the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters on Wednesday, May 2.

Guiao specified 3 plays he believed weren't called right that heavily factored in their second straight loss, a start the Road Warriors obviously weren't hoping for following a historic semi-finals apperance in the Philippine Cup.

"My only regret is the refs just couldn't call it right in the endgame," said Guiao.



The firebrand tactician was talking about an erroneous foul called on Arnett Moultrie that paved way for Rain or Shine import Reggie Johnson's game-deciding free throw and Chris Tiu's steal on Juami Tiongson – which Guiao said should have been whistled for a foul – that prevented the E-Painters from firing a game-winner.

A supposed goaltending on Gabe Norwood's block on Raul Soyud with more than 8 minutes left in the game was also a call Guiao is contesting.

"It's another one of those games where the refs rob you of the victory," the 59-year-old said.



"There was a clear goaltending call that was not called. I felt that Arnett's block on their import was not a foul and then Juami Tiongson got hit in the arm when he was dribbling down court. So 3 calls that I think killed us."



Guiao said he plans to take his concerns to the Commissioner's Office.

"We'll have to check with the commissioner with what they think about those calls but to me, they were obvious and they cost us the game."

The Road Warriors eye to get on the winning track when they take on the Meralco Bolts on Friday, May 4, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com