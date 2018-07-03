The Revellers edge Go for Gold by two points in the final frame thriller

MANILA, Philippines – Chris Bitoon led the Che’Lu Bar & Grill Revellers to prevent the Go for Gold Scratchers from sweeping the first round of eliminations in the PBA D-League Foundation Cup with a 97-95 win on Tuesday, July 3, at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

With the Scratchers up by two, 93-95, Bitoon connected a crucial triple with 15.5 ticks left in the game to regain the lead at 96-95. Jeff Viernes made 1/2 FT that sealed the game.

Bitoon pumped in 31 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists to lead the Revellers. Jessie Collado and Jeff Viernes contributed with 20 and 17 points respectively.

"Nakaka-boost ng confidence namin ‘yan eh, especially going to the second round… This win can [boost] yung morale ng players," said Che’Lu head coach Steve Tiu.

(It can boost our confidence especially going to the second round.)

The Scratchers made an 8-0 run early in the 4th quarter that led them to preserve a 10-point lead, 80-70 powered by Ron Dennison and Jerwin Gaco.

Paul Desiderio and Gab Banal topscored for the Scratchers with 14 points apiece. Matt Salem also contributed 13 markers while Dennison counted in 12 points.

The Scores:

Che’Lu (97) – Bitoon 31, Collado 20, Viernes 17, Melano 10, Taganas 9, Sta. Ana 5, Siruma 3, Ochea 2, Lao 0, Mallari 0, Ng 0, Flores 0.

Go for Gold (95) – Desiderio 14, Banal 14, Salem 13, Dennison 12, Reyes 11, Porter 11, Martinez 7, Tolentino 6, Gaco 5, Wong 2, Blardony 0, Castor 0, Capistrano 0.

Quarter scores: 22-27, 45-48, 68-72, 97-95.

– with reports from Carla Molina/Rappler.com