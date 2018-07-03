The AMA Online Education Titans remain winless in the 2018 PBA D-League Foundation Cup

Published 7:49 PM, July 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Marinerong Pilipino Skippers routed the winless AMA Online Education Titans, 105-80, in the PBA D-League Foundation Cup on Tuesday, July 3, at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Javi Gomez de Liano carried the team with 27 points on 5/6 shooting from downtown to go with 5 rebounds. Robbie Manalang poured in 21 points, hitting 6 of his 11 attempts from beyond the arc.

Both Senegalese big men Papa Ndiaye and Fil-Am Trevis Jackson posted double-doubles, with Ndiaye registering 13 points and 16 rebounds, while the latter notched 11 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds.

Jorey Napoles also contributed with 9 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks.

Fil-Canadian Owen Graham paced AMA with 17 points and 9 rebounds in the loss while Ken Soriano drained 4 triples en route to 16 points and 5 rebounds in the loss.

Domark Matillano and Andre Paras scored 14 and 12 markers, respectively, while Juan Carlo Garcia chipped in 10 points and 7 assists.

The Titans made an 11-2 run in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 5, 34-29. Robbie Manalang answered back by shooting the lights out to spark an 19-3 run that put Marinerong Pilipino firmly in control of the contest.

Gomez de Liano also came alive from the deep in the second as he backed up Manalang to keep the Skippers' commanding 61-39 lead by halftime.

Gomez de Liano and Manalang combined for 31 points in the first half alone.

The Scores:

Marinerong Pilipino - Gomez de Liano 27, Manalang 21, Ndiaye 13, Jackson 11, Napoles 9, Santos 7, Soriano 6, Johnson 5, Medina 4, Santos 2.

AMA Online Education - Graham 17, Soriano 16, Matillano 14, Paras 12, Garcia 10, Serrano 5, Rivera 3, Jordan 2, Sabile 1.

Quarter Scores: 32-19, 61-39, 87-62, 105-80.

– with reports from Franco Luna/Rappler.com