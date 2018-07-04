Wayne Chism makes immediate impact with his all-around game as the Hotshots improve to 5-5

Published 9:26 PM, July 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia kept its bid for a quarterfinals slot in the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup alive by breezing past also-ran NLEX, 116-89, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, July 4.

Import Wayne Chism made his presence felt right on his Magnolia debut as he collected 27 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks and two steals in the game where the Hotshots improved to 5-5 and moved within a win of a playoff berth.

The Hotshots led by just 8 points after the first 3 quarters, 85-77, before eventually pulling away for good by scoring 7 straight points, highlighted by back-to-back Jio Jalalon and Justin Melton treys, for a 15-point lead.

It did not end there as Magnolia unloaded another 11 unanswered points to bury the Road Warriors by 23, 103-80, and NLEX failed to recover, scoring only 9 points in the final 6 minutes.

Paul Lee filled up the stats sheet with 21 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds while Jio Jalalon also had an all-around outing of 10 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds for the Hotshots.

Mark Barroca chalked up 15 points, Aldrech Ramos finished with 11 points while Rondey Brondial added 10 points in the win.

Olu Ashaoli, who made his PBA debut, had 31 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Road Warriors, who fielded the import in lieu of Arnett Moultrie in preparation for their Governors' Cup campaign.

Mac Tallo chipped in 19 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists and Ronjay Buenafe had 12 points in the losing effort.

The Scores:

Magnolia (116): Chism 27, Lee 21, Barroca 15, Ramos 11, Jalalon 10, Brondial 10, Sangalang 9, Mendoza 5, Melton 3, Reavis 2, Dela Rosa 2, Herndon 1, Simon 0, Abundo 0

NLEX (89): Ashaolu 31, Tallo 19, Buenafe 12, Quinahan 9, Ighalo 6, Soyud 6, Uyloan 3, Tiongson 2, Baguio 1, Marcelo 0, Monfort 0, Rios 0, Gotladera 0

Quarter scores: 34-18, 54-40, 85-77, 116-89

– Rappler.com