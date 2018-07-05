The Revellers blow out the Scorpions by 25 points in their PBA D-League duel

Published 8:30 PM, July 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Che’Lu Bar and Grill got its revenge from the lone team that beat them in the first round as the Revellers routed the CEU Scorpions, 105-80, to grab the top spot at 5-1 in the PBA D-League Foundation Cup on Thursday, July 5 at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Jeff Viernes led the Revellers with 22 points, highlighlighted by a 6-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc. Stephen Siruma and JJ Collado also contributed with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

“We prepared hard for this game, kasi first game namin, natalo kami dito eh… Kaya pinaghandaan talaga namin sila,” said Che’Lu head coach Stevenson Tiu.

(We prepared hard for this game because we lost to them in our first game. That’s why we really prepared for them.)

Tiu added that their shooting has improved a lot in their game today and if this continues, other teams will have a hard time in beating them.

“Ang ganda ng shooting namin today, so feeling ko mahirap kaming talunin kung ganon ang shooting namin,” he added.

(Our shooting was good today that’s why I feel that teams will have a hard time beating us if we sustain our shooting.)

The Revellers pulled away early in the second frame after dropping an 11-0 bomb that included consecutive triples from Collado and Siruma. The outburst gave the Scorpions an 18-point buffer at 34-16, which they stretched to 50-34 by halftime.

Pierce Chan carried the Scorpions, who dropped to 3-3, as he recorded a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds while Rich Guinitaran had 13 points, 5 rebounds, and one assist. Gilles Oloume and Orlan Wamar Jr. contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Scores:

Che'Lu (105)– Viernes 22, Siruma 14, Collado 12, Taganas 10, Bitoon 12, Melano 9, Ng 9, Flores 7, Lao 5, Ochea 4, Sta. Ana 3, Mallari, 0.



CEU (80)– Chan 16, Guinitaran 13, Oloume 12, Wamar 11, Caballero K.B. 6, Rojas 5, Uri 4, Caballero K. 4, Fuentes 4, Formento 3, Pomaran 2, Intic 0, Veron 0, Cruz 0.

Quarter scores: 23-16, 50-34, 73-48, 105-80.

– Carla Molina/Rappler.com