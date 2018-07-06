The rookie admits his timing still feels a bit off but says he is just glad to return sooner than people expected

Published 9:20 PM, July 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jeron Teng surprisingly suited up for the Alaska Aces in the PBA just a month after a shocking stabbing incident, that he said, has turned into a "learning experience."

Teng, who sustained multiple stab wounds from a brawl in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig last June 3, said he has learned to be more careful in dealing with people he meets.

"Syempre, it's a learning experience for me. When you go out, 'di natin alam sinong ma-encounter natin. Mag-ingat lang kasi 'di natin alam kung sino 'yung may mga dalang weapons," he said.

(Of course, it's a learning experience for me. When you go out, you will never know who you will encounter. We should be careful because we never know who are carrying weapons.)

Jeron Teng returns to the PBA for the Alaska Aces after a month of being sidelined. He says stabbing incident is a “learning experience” for him. #PBA2018 | @dioquinodelfin pic.twitter.com/9CI8McTWOI — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) July 6, 2018

Missing 4 games, the 24-year-old made up for lost time and provided decent numbers of 7 points, two rebounds and two assists in the Aces' 114-91 romp of the Phoenix Fuel Masters on Friday, July 6.

Teng – who looked like he wasn't even sidelined for more than a month – played for more than 18 minutes and registered a plus-minus of +18, tied for 3rd-highest against the Fuel Masters.

"Super happy ako and blessed na I was able to get back this conference. Just happy to be able to play again," he said.

(I am super happy and blessed that I was able to get back this conference. Just happy to be able to play again.)

But Teng said he still has a lot of work to do as he completes his recovery.

"Syempre, one month ako nawala, kaya 'yung timing ko medyo off pa rin. Pero I'm working on it. Swerte pa rin ako na may isang game pa before the playoffs. At least kahit paano, nakalaro pa ako."

(I was out for one month so my timing was still off. But I'm working on it. I am still lucky that I was able to play before the playoffs. At least, I still had one game to play.)

Alaska head coach Alex Compton expressed relief in seeing the rookie return to action, especially when he thought Teng was already out for the entire Commissioner's Cup.

"I think, sa totoo lang, kung nangyari sa may edad yung nangyari kay Jeron, baka ilang buwan wala siya. Pero dahil bata siya, mabilis ang recovery niya. Natuwa ako diyan. I really thought with what happened, he's actually done with the conference," Compton said.

(I think, to be honest, if that happened to someone older, he will probably miss more than one month. But since Jeron is young, he had a faster recovery. I am glad he is back. I really thought with what happened, he's actually done with the conference.)

"He recovered very quickly and thank God, first of all, that he is safe, and second, that he's back on the floor. It's nice to see him out there."

The Aces need only one win in the quarterfinals to advance as they enjoy a twice-to-beat advantage after securing the No. 2 ranking with an 8-3 card. – Rappler.com