The suspended Gilas player promotes his advocacy with the help of the NLEX Road Warriors team management

Published 10:43 PM, July 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – While serving his 18-month FIBA suspension, Kiefer Ravena has trained his efforts on leading the country's anti-doping awareness program together with his PBA team NLEX Road Warriors.

"We're setting up a program for my advocacy when it comes to anti-doping. Hopefully it spreads knowledge, education, not only to athletes but to people in general," said Ravena.

"If athletes in Manila don’t know anything about it, what more if we go past Manila? So we have to reach out."

As one of the guest speakers of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) Athletes Commission's inaugural anti-doping seminar, Ravena also realized that there are many of his fellow national athletes who were unaware of the actual process of analyzing doping samples.

"Some athletes take their own pre-workout supplements and with the anti-doping seminar, it’s an eye-opener that you have to be careful, you have to know what’s inside of what you’re taking," added Ravena.

"One message that was really emphasized during the seminar is you are responsible for whatever you take into your system."

While Ravena tries to stay fit with his personal trainer and unwinds by playing golf, he is taking the suspension positively in the hopes that FIBA would lift the ban sooner than expected.

"Hopefully, thinking positively can reduce my suspension or my ban because I really want to play for my NLEX team and for Gilas also." – Rappler.com