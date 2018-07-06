Justin Brownlee and Scottie Thompson combine for 46 points, 21 rebounds, 17 assists, and 6 steals for the Gin Kings

Published 9:44 PM, July 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra couldn't have entered the playoffs of the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup any better as it stretched its winning streak to 5 games with a 116-98 rout of GlobalPort at the Cuneta Astrodome on Friday, July 6.

Justin Brownlee was nothing short of spectacular as he chalked up 36 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals for the Gin Kings, who improved their elimination record to 6-5 and avoided facing a team toting a twice-to-beat bonus in the quarterfinals.

It was not just Brownlee who filled up the stats sheets for Ginebra as Scottie Thompson submitted 10 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals while LA Tenorio finished with 11 points, 10 assists and 4 rebounds.

Leading by a measly 5 points after the first quarter, the Gin Kings pulled away for good in the second period and ended the first half with a 13-point lead, 58-45.

GlobalPort, which never held a lead throughout, failed to threaten with a comeback as Ginebra saw its lead grow to as large as 23 points, 81-58, in the final frame.

Although seeing their record fall to 5-6, the Batang Pier still advanced to the playoffs thanks to Phoenix Fuel Masters' 91-114 loss to the Alaska Aces earlier.

Malcolm White paced GlobalPort with 19 points and 9 rebounds to lead 4 other players in double figures.

The Scores:

Ginebra (116): 36, Aguilar 19, Devance 16, Tenorio 11, Thompson 10, Slaughter 8, Ferrer 4, Chan 4, Mercado 3, Cruz 3, Caguioa 2, Manuel 0, Caperal 0, Mariano 0 GlobalPort (98): White 19, Tautuaa 15, Pringle 14, Anthony 14, Taha 10, Grey 6, Espinas 6, Elorde 4, Guinto 4, Teng 3, Arana 3, Javelona 0, Flores 0 Quarter scores: 30-25, 58-45, 88-72, 116-98

– Rappler.com