Published 11:22 PM, July 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Scottie Thompson delivered a triple-double in Barangay Ginebra's 116-98 demolition of GlobalPort Batang Pier on Friday, July 6, but what earned him Tim Cone's praise is his defense.

Thompson notched his second triple-double of the season by chalking up 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in the Gin Kings' 5th straight win all the while limiting Stanley Pringle to 14 points, a far cry from his 50-point eruption the last time.

The do-it-all guard's defense on Pringle was so impressive for Cone that the winningest PBA coach said Thompson is a "quadruple-double guy."

"It just goes to show Scottie is more than just a triple-double guy, maybe he is a quadruple-double guy because he certainly did double figures in defense today. He was awesome," Cone told reporters after the game.



Pringle shot 5-of-11 from the field but he just had a single look from two-point distance. All of his points came from long-range – knocking down 4 of his 11 3-point attempts.

For context, Pringle shot 18-of-30 in his 50-point game in the Batang Pier's 133-115 rout of the Columbian Dyip last June 22. He had a 9-of-14 two-point clip and 9-of-16 shooting from deep.

"I think the key to the game was how well Scottie Thompson play Pringle on defense. I just felt he was just outstanding," Cone added.

Heading into the game, Thompson admitted his sole focus was limiting Pringle's touches and not achieving the 4th triple-double of his career – which placed him in a legendary company as he became the first local in 24 years to record 4 triple-doubles since Ronnie Magsanoc in 1994.

"Naging committed lang ako from that start kasi 'yun talaga ang challenge para sa akin," Thompson said.

(I was just committed from the start because that was the challenge for me.)

"Sa practice namin, 'yun talaga 'yung winork namin, talagang i-limit si Pringle sa mga touches niya. Hindi naman namin siya ma-stop eh so yung goal lang namin i-limit yung touches niya."

(In our practice, that was what we worked on, limiting Pringle's touches. We cannot stop him entirely so our goal was to limit his touches.)

Thompson looks to replicate his performance as the Gin Kings prepare for the quarterfinals. – Rappler.com