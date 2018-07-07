The KaTropa snap the 6-game winning streak of the No. 1 Elasto Painters to clinch their 8th win in 11 games

Published 6:59 PM, July 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – TNT fended off a 4th-quarter scare from top-seed Rain or Shine to hack out a 100-85 win in the final day of the eliminations of the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, July 7.

Joshua Smith, sporting a protective mask, barely looked like someone who just came off a nose operation as he delivered team-highs of 25 points and 13 rebounds for the KaTropa, who snapped the Elasto Painters' 6-game winning streak.

Even without veteran Jayson Castro, who asked TNT coach Nash Racela to rest following his stint for Gilas Pilipinas, the KaTropa led throughout and enjoyed a lead as big as 22 points, 100-78, en route to their 8th win in 11 games.

Comfortably sitting on an 18-point lead heading into the final frame, 76-58, TNT looked like it was in for an easy win until the Elasto Painters rode on a 16-6 spurt, sparked by 7 straight points from Maverick Ahanmisi, to make it an 8-point game.

However, that was the closest Rain or Shine would get as TNT drilled in 3 straight triples – two from Troy Rosario and another from Anthony Semerad – to secure the win.

Rosario fired 19 points with 8 rebounds, Ryan Reyes delivered 12 points, 3 rebounds and two steals while Terrence Romeo bucked off a poor shooting night by filling in Castro's shoes with 12 assists.

TNT, which secured the 4th spot in the quarterfinals, will face one of the 3 San Miguel Corporation teams in the playoffs depending on the result of the San Miguel Beermen-Magnolia Hotshots clash later.

Reggie Johnson had 12 points, 14 rebounds and 3 assists for the Elasto Painters, who maintained their No. 1 ranking heading into the quarterfinals despite the loss.

The Scores:

TNT (100): Smith 25, Rosario 19, Reyes 12, Williams 9, Pogoy 8, Semerad 6, Trollano 6, Cruz 5, Garcia 4, Paredes 4, Romeo 2, Tamsi 0, Golla 0

Rain or Shine (85): Johnson 12, Tiu 11, Ahanmisi 10, Yap 10, Belga 9, Almazan 9, Nambatac 8, Onwubere 6, Daquioag 5, Torres 3, Maiquez 2, Borboran 0, Washington, Ponferada 0, Norwood 0, Casiño 0

Quarter scores: 24-20, 47-39, 76-58, 100-85

– Rappler.com