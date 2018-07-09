Renaldo Balkman and June Mar Fajardo combine for 63 points and 29 rebounds for the Beermen, who are a win away from the semifinals

Published 7:06 PM, July 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Not even a 23-point lead could prevent TNT from faltering as San Miguel drew first blood in their best-of-3 quarterfinals series with a 121-110 win in the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Monday, July 9.

Renaldo Balkman delivered the goods for the Beermen with a herculean effort of 36 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, two steals, and two blocks in a game that saw San Miguel overcome a horrendous start.

The KaTropa looked like they were in for a cakewalk after being comfortably ahead by 23 points, 46-23, in the second quarter. The Beermen, however, slowly chiseled away at the deficit.

Trailing by 17 midway through the 3rd period, 61-78, San Miguel unloaded a 25-10 run, with 10 points coming from June Mar Fajardo, to head into the final frame down by just two, 86-88.

TNT still had the upper hand in the 4th quarter, 106-103, but the Beermen took it up a notch and scored 16 unanswered points en route to the triumph.

Fajardo backstopped Balkman with 27 points and 13 rebounds, while Marcio Lassiter fired 26 points with 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and two steals for San Miguel, which is a win away from returning to the semifinals.

The Scores:

San Miguel (121): Balkman 36, Fajardo 27, Lassiter 26, Santos 10, Ross 9, Cabagnot 6, Ganuelas-Rosser 4, Nabong 3, Heruela 0, Vigil 0

TNT (110): Pogoy 17, Smith 17, Williams 16, Romeo 13, Semerad 11, Castro 10, Trollano 10, Rosario 9, Cruz 5, Taha 2, Golla 0, Garcia 0, Paredes 0, Carey 0, Reyes 0 Tamsi 0

Quarter scores: 21-40, 48-62, 86-88, 121-110

– Rappler.com