The KaTropa miss a chance of taking the series-opener by wasting a 23-point lead to the Beermen

Published 8:53 PM, July 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Game 1 between San Miguel and TNT might not have ended after the final buzzer as the KaTropa are expected to file a protest following their 110-121 loss to the Beermen in their best-of-3 quarterfinals on Monday, July 9.

TNT team manager Virgil Villavicencio signed the score sheet of the game and wrote “under protest” but was mum when asked about the grounds of the potential protest.

"No comment na lang," Villavicencio told reporters. "Mahirap magsalita baka mamaya ma... No comment na lang."



(I have no comment about it. It is hard to talk so I have no comment about it.)

While PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the KaTropa are welcome to file a protest, they should do it on or before 12 noon on Tuesday, July 10.

Villavicencio said TNT's staff will decide until Tuesday morning if they will push through with the protest.

"Bukas malalaman natin," he added.



(We will see tomorrow.)

TNT was groomed to take home the series-opener by leading by as much as 23 points before eventually crumbling down in the final two quarters.

The game saw the KaTropa take 18 free throws, a far cry from the Beermen's 40 foul shots. TNT incurred 35 fouls while San Miguel were called for 19 fouls.

Game 2 will be held on Wednesday, July 11, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com