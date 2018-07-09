Justin Brownlee messes with a triple-double of 25 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists as the Gin Kings set one foot forward on the way to the semifinals

Published 9:33 PM, July 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra carried its winning ways from the eliminations as it hacked out an 88-81 win over Meralco to clinch Game 1 of their best-of-3 quarterfinals series in the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Monday, July 9.

Justin Brownlee messed with a triple-double after tallying 25 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, two steals and two blocks for the Gin Kings, who stretched their winning streak to 6 games and moved a win within reaching the semifinals.

With the Bolts still within striking distance after a Jared Dillinger freebie, 79-84, with 44 seconds left, Brownlee drilled in a triple from the top of the key with 25 seconds remaining for the dagger.

Joe Devance logged in 14 points and 4 assists, Greg Slaughter churned out 13 points and 7 rebounds while Japeth Aguilar added a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Baser Amer paced the Bolts 15 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds and two steals while import Arinze Onuaku chipped in 12 points and 18 rebounds.

Game 2 is on Wednesday, July 11, at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Scores:

Ginebra (88): Brownlee 25, Devance 14, Slaughter 13, Aguilar 10, Chan 8, Mercado 8, Ferrer 6, Tenorio 4, Thompson 0

Meralco (81): Amer 15, Dillinger 13, Onuaku 12, Caram 11, De Ocampo 9, Lanete 8, Hodge 6, Canaleta 5, Newsome 2, Hugnatan 0

Quarter scores: 22-20; 38-45; 67-62; 88-81

– Rappler.com