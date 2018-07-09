Llongtime tactician Norman Black says there are fouls that should have been called in favor of the Bolts

Published 11:28 PM, July 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Meralco head coach Norman Black is ready for the fine the Office of the Commissioner will hand him after expressing dismay over the officiating of the Bolts' 81-88 quarterfinals loss to Barangay Ginebra on Monday, July 9.

Black said he hopes for a "better shake" from the officials, enumerating instances that fouls should have been called in favor of Meralco in the endgame of Game 1.

"I think there was some contact that could have been called but wasn't called and we're just tired already," he told reporters after the game.

"We played this team in the elimination round and they called it, what I think is, evenly. And then we get to the playoffs and (Chris) Newsome goes to the basket and I think the rule is if there is a contact when taking a shot, a foul should be called."

"JD (Jared Dillinger) jumps up in the air, loses the basketball and the ball lands on the ground and they call traveling. Nobody's even touched the ball yet. I don't really get it."

Black was referring to back-to-back plays within the 4-minute mark when Newsome was challenged by Scottie Thompson and LA Tenorio on a fastbreak attempt and was blocked by Justin Brownlee and when Dillinger, going up for a jumper, released the ball in mid-air before he was called for a traveling despite not touching it again.

"Just hope we get a better shake from the guys governing the games because tonight, that was quite frustrating with the endgame," he said.

"The game was called well in the beginning but in the end, I don't think it was called well at all. It would get me a fine but so what?"



The Bolts were called for 23 fouls while the Gin Kings were called for 14.

Black added it is not the first time he and the Bolts have gotten disappointed with how their games are officiated.

"We've been through this before and we just want a fair shake, that's all we're asking for. If some of the guys governing the game can't give both teams that, then they shouldn't be governing the games, they shouldn't be there."

"But we leave that up to the commissioner after he fines me for what I just said."



Meralco aims to forge a rubber match when it meets Ginebra for Game 2 on Wednesday, July 11, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com