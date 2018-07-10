Jonathan Grey plays hero for the Batang Pier by knocking in the game-winning triple to highlight his 22-point night

Published 7:35 PM, July 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Eighth seed GlobalPort clawed its way back from 16 down to eke out a massive upset over top-ranking Rain or Shine with a thrilling 114-113 win in the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday, July 10.

Facing a twice-to-beat Elasto Painters squad, Jonathan Grey chose the most opportune time to play his best game of the conference – sinking a trey with 11.5 seconds remaining that gave the Batang Pier the lead and eventually, the triumph.

Grey finished with a 22 points, 12 coming in the 4th quarter alone, on a 7-of-14 clip to go with 3 rebounds and two assists as GlobalPort forged a rubber match against the heavily favored Rain or Shine.

The game was basically for the Elasto Painters to win after they led 89-73 in the 3rd quarter before the Batang Pier showly stormed their way back into the game.

Rain or Shine held a 112-111 with a minute left but Maverick Ahanmisi failed to keep GlobalPort at bay as he missed 3 of his last 4 free throws, paving way for Grey's late-game heroics.

Malcolm White battled foul trouble and paced the Batang Pier with game-highs of 28 points, 16 rebounds, 3 assists and two blocks while Stanley Pringle flirted with a tripled-double of 21 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists.

Slotted in by coach Pido Jarencio down the stretch despite having 5 fouls, White delivered and made the biggest defensive play of the game by blocking a Reggie Johnson putback that would have won it for Rain or Shine with 3 seconds left.

Johnson paced the Elasto Painters with 24 points, 15 rebounds and 7 assists.

The do-or-die bout is slated on Thursday, July 12, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Scores:

GlobalPort (114): White 28, Grey 22, Pringle 21, Anthony 11, Elorde 7, Taha 6, Tautuaa 6, Javelona 4, Espinas 3, Guinto 3, Teng 3, Arana 0

Rain or Shine (113): Johnson 24, Almazan 17, Yap 16, Ahanmisi 15, Daquioag 14, Tiu 10, Norwood 9, Belga 8, Torres 0

Quarter scores: 24-26, 52-60, 83-91, 114-113

– Rappler.com