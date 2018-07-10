Vic Manuel scores 22 points to go with 9 rebounds for the Aces

Published 9:58 PM, July 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Twice-to-beat Alaska arrested a near-4th-quarter meltdown to topple Magnolia, 89-78, at the Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday, July 10, and advance to the semifinals of the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Vic Manuel stretched his streak of scoring at least 20 points to 11 games as he poured in a game-high of 22 points with 9 rebounds for the Aces, who nearly blew a 16-point lead when the Hotshots threatened a comeback in the final frame.

Back-to-back Jio Jalalon and Mark Barroca jumpers trimmed Magnolia's deficit to 4 points, 78-82, with 3:30 left in the 4th before Manuel and Chris Banchero took turns for a game-clinching 7-0 run.

Manuel sank a floater to end the Aces' scoring drought and then drilled in a jumper with 1:30 remaining in the clock to stick the dagger right through the Hotshots' hopes of forging a rubber match.

Banchero finished with 14 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists while import Diamon Simpson delivered a double-double of 13 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals and two blocks in the win.

Wayne Chism paced the Hotshots, who will not see action in the semifinals in a long while, with 20 points and 15 rebounds.

The Aces wait for the winner between the TNT KaTropa and the San Miguel Beermen, who will face in Game 2 of their best-of-3 quarterfinals series.

The Scores:

Alaska (89): Manuel 22, Banchero 14, Simpson 13, Thoss 11, Racal 10, Exciminiano 7, Enciso 4, Cruz 3, Casio 2, Teng 2, Baclao 1

Magnolia (78): Chism 20, Sangalang 14, Barroca 9, Lee 8, Jalalon 8, Simon 6, Ramos 6, dela Rosa 5, Brondial 2, Herndon 2, Reavis 0, Melton 0

Quarter scores: 26-21, 46-43, 78-62, 89-78

– Rappler.com