The Gin Kings are riding on a blistering 7-game winning streak after sweeping the Meralco Bolts in their best-of-3 quarterfinals series

Published 9:02 PM, July 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – There is still plenty of basketball to play for Barangay Ginebra and LA Tenorio hopes they have not reached their peak yet.

Off a horrendous 1-5 start to the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup, the Gin Kings have turned their fortunes around and reached the semifinals by sweeping the Meralco Bolts in their best-of-3 quarterfinals duel.

While Ginebra head coach Tim Cone said the team has already peaked as it rides on a blistering 7-game winning streak, Tenorio wishes otherwise.

"Hopefully, ang peak talaga namin is more pa. Sana more pa," Tenorio, who turned 34 during the Gin Kings' 88-81 Game 1 win last Monday, July 9, told reporters after the game.

(Hopefully, we still have more games for us to peak. I hope there is.)

"'Yung tinatawag namin na peak, sana wala pa kami doon sa top of the mountain. Medyo nagka-climb pa kami."

(I hope we still have not reached the top of the mountain. We are still climbing it.)

Tenorio's sentiments are understable, especially when Ginebra is raring to return to the Commissioner's Cup finals for the first time since 2013.

The Gin Kings had a chance of advancing to the championship round last year only to be defeated by the TNT KaTropa in 4 games despite finishing the elimination round with the best record.

"Hopefully, magtuloy-tuloy kami and hopefully, 'yung result last Comm’s Cup, hindi maging same as result this conference."

(Hopefully, the winning continue and hopefully, last Commissioner's Cup's result will not be the same as this conference.)

Ginebra plays the waiting game as it meets the winner between the No. 1 Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and the No. 8 GlobalPort Batang Pier in a best-of-5 semifinals clash.

Rain or Shine and GlobalPort lock horns at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday, July 12, in a do-or-die quarterfinals bout.

For the meantime, Tenorio will be celebrating his birthday before heading back to work. – Rappler.com