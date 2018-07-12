(UPDATED) The Gilas Pilipinas player has reportedly figured in a scuffle with a fan outside Guilly's, Tomas Morato

Published 8:01 AM, July 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Pro basketball star Terrence Romeo reportedly figured in a fistfight outside a bar in Quezon City early Thursday morning, July 12, just hours after his TNT KaTropa lost to San Miguel Beer in the PBA quarterfinals.

The skirmish, according to a dzBB report, started when a fan tried to take a picture with the Gilas Pilipinas player outside Guilly's bar along Tomas Morato Avenue.

Romeo was brought to the Quezon City Police District Station 10 but later released after a certain Darwin Pilena said his group already settled the incident with the TNT cager.

"Nag-usap na kami ni Terrence sa loob (Terrence and I already talked inside)," Pilena said at the QCPD.

Romeo was seen mobbed by the media as he was escorted out of the police station.

"Eto lang po sasasabihin ko: check niyo lang yung CCTV (closed-circuit television). Pagkatapos niyo i-check yung CCTV sa Guilly's, tsaka niyo ako balikan," said Romeo.

(All I have to say is this: check the CCTV. After you've checked the CCTV at Guilly's, then you can get back to me.)

A few hours after the incident, Romeo posted on his Twitter account, saying there's "no need to make a fuss." (READ: Terrence Romeo on bar brawl: ‘No need to make a fuss’)

In another interview with DZMM, the wife of one of the victims confirmed that the scuffle started when their group requested for a photo with Romeo. Details of the incident, though, remain unclear.

“Una po, nakapagpapicture na kami kina Terrence,” said Clarissa Cabrera, wife of one of the victims. “Pangalawa po, pauwi na kami, nagpapaalam po kami para magpapicture po ulit. Nagulat na lang po kami may bigla pong sumapak.”

“Hanggang sa nagkagulo na po,” she added. “Napailalim na po ‘yung binugbog nila.”

(First, we already had a picture taken with Terrence. Secondly, we were about to go home, then we asked if we could have another picture with him. We were just surprised when someone suddenly threw a punch. It then led to a scuffle. The person they were punching was already beneath them.)

Just hours before the incident, Romeo played his best game yet with his new team TNT, dropping 28 points, 8 assists, and 5 steals. (LOOK: San Miguel escapes pesky TNT to advance to semis)

But his efforts weren't enough as San Miguel Beer completed a sweep of KaTropa, 106-102, in their quarterfinal match in the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday night, July 11, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Last week, Romeo was also among the Gilas players involved in the infamous brawl between the Philippines and Australia in their FIBA World Cup qualifying match at the Philippine Arena. (LOOK: Bench-clearing brawl mars Gilas-Australia game) – Rappler.com