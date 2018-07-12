The Gilas Pilipinas player says both camps are now in good terms

Published 9:58 AM, July 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Terrence Romeo said there’s “no need to make a fuss” as the involved camps in the fistfight outside a bar in Quezon City had made amends early Thursday morning, July 12.

“I’m not held up in any prison or station. No need to make a fuss,” Romeo posted on his Twitter account, noting that he’s back at home.

“Watch the CCTV (closed-circuit television)," Romeo added. "I believe it’s somewhere in social media right now. I didn’t do anything. Let the video speak for itself. Anyway both camps are okay naman na. (Anyway, both camps are already okay now).”

Romeo, along with some friends, reportedly figured in a brawl after a fan tried to take a picture with the pro basketball star outside Guilly's bar along Tomas Morato Avenue. (READ: Terrence Romeo involved in QC bar skirmish)

The TNT KaTropa guard, who was mobbed by the media as he was escorted outside the Quezon City Police District Station 10, then told reporters to just check the bar’s CCTV.

An unconfirmed CCTV footage of the incident has been posted on social media.

im in my house right now. Im not held up in any prison or station. No need to make a fuss. Watch the cctv i believe its somewhere in social media right now.I didnt do anything.Let the video speak for itself.Anyway both camps are okay naman na. Goodnight — Terrence Romeo (@tbvromeo) July 12, 2018

The incident came just hours after Romeo played a sensational game of 28 points, 8 assists, and 5 steals in TNT's losing effort against San Miguel in the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday night, July 11, at the Araneta Coliseum. (LOOK: San Miguel escapes pesky TNT to advance to semis)

Last week, Romeo was also among the Gilas Pilipinas players involved in a free-for-all between the Philippines and Australia in their FIBA World Cup qualifying match at the Philippine Arena. (LOOK: Bench-clearing brawl mars Gilas-Australia game) – Rappler.com