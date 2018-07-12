TNT team manager Virgil Villavicencio says a drunk fan tried to choke Romeo as other fans came to his defense

Published 11:05 AM, July 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Terrence Rome got assaulted outside a bar in Quezon City, which triggered a fistfight among fans early Thursday morning, July 12, the manager of his PBA team TNT KaTropa said. (READ: Terrence Romeo involved in QC bar skirmish)

“There was a fan who wanted to take his picture, nakainom, tapos bigla na lang sinakal siya. Apparently, nakita ng ibang fans, sila yung nakipagsuntukan,” TNT team manager Virgil Villavicencio told Rappler.

“I was able to talk to Terrence. Hindi niya nagustuhan yung ginawa ng fan, so inalis niya yung kamay. Nakita ng ibang fans, tinulungan siya. HIndi siya nanuntok.”

(There was a drunk fan who wanted to take his picture who suddenly tried to choke him. Apparently, the other fans saw it and they were the ones who got involved in the fistfight. I was able to talk to Terrence. He didn’t like what the fan did, so he took his hands off him. The other fans saw it and helped him. He didn’t throw a punch.)

Villavicencio said the TNT officials’ main concern was Romeo’s safety, but the Gilas Pilipinas guard assured them that he was not hurt. (READ: Terrence Romeo on bar brawl: ‘No need to make a fuss’)

“Ang concern namin kung tinamaan ba siya ng suntok, if he needed medical attention. Wala naman daw. He’s okay,” said Villavicencio.

(Our concern was if he got punched, if he needed medical attention. But he said he’s okay.)

The TNT manager also confirmed that Romeo wasn’t detained at the police station and no charges were filed.

“Wala ng kaso, napagusapan na (No cases were filed, everything was settled),” he said.

The incident happened outside Guilly's bar along Tomas Morato Avenue, just hours after TNT bowed to San Miguel Beer, 106-102, in their quarterfinal match in the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday night, July 11, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Romeo played his best TNT game yet of 28 points, 8 assists, and 5 steals in the losing effort. (LOOK: San Miguel escapes pesky TNT to advance to semis)

Just last week, Romeo was also involved in a controversy as one of the Gilas Pilipinas players who figured in a brawl with Australia in their FIBA World Cup qualifying match at the Philippine Arena. (LOOK: Bench-clearing brawl mars Gilas-Australia game) – Rappler.com