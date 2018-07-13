James Yap and coach Caloy Garcia make their first semis appearance with Rain or Shine in the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup

Published 2:06 PM, July 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – James Yap's relationship with Rain or Shine head coach Caloy Garcia has not been perfect, to the say the least.

As example, Yap was benched in the entirety of the 4th quarter during the Elasto Painters' 113-114 quarterfinals loss to GlobalPort last July 9 despite the two-time Most Valuable Player scoring 16 points in the first 3 periods.

It caught the ire of fans on social media as the Elasto Painters wasted a 16-point lead in a loss that left them relying on the twice-to-beat bonus earned for finishing at the top spot in the eliminations.

But all that is a thing of the past now after Yap powered the Elasto Painters to their first Final 4 appearance in two years by firing 27 points in a 103-97 triumph over the Batang Pier on Thursday, July 13.

Garcia fielded Yap a shade under 33 minutes and it paid off, with the Negrense stalwart firing two triples in the payoff period that gave Rain or Shine enough breathing room to stave off GlobalPort's comeback.

It will be Yap's first semifinals as a member of Rain or Shine, and interestingly, it will also be Garcia's first as head coach of the franchise.

"E di love, love, love kami ni coach Caloy dahil first time pala naming dalawa," Yap said with a hearty smile after learning it will be Garcia's maiden semifinals stint since taking over as head coach following Yeng Guiao's exit in 2016.

(It will be love, love love between me and coach Caloy because this is our first time in the semifinals.)

"I'm sure happy din si coach Caloy. Ako, happy talaga kasi nakapasok sa semis kasi noong dumating ako dito, talagang nasa quarterfinals lang kami lagi and last conference, hindi pa ako nakalaro dahil na-injure ako."

(I'm sure coach Caloy is happy, too. I am happy because we reached the semis because when I came here, we did not make it past the quarterfinals and last conference, I was not able to play because of my injury.)

For what it's worth, Yap shared Garcia texted him about his 4th-quarter benching in the previous game.

"Hindi kasi ako 'yung player na magsasabi na, 'Ready na ako.' Hindi ako ganun eh. Kaya siguro nakalimutan tayo. Tinext ako, sabi ko, 'Move on na at panalo tayo mamaya.' Buti na lang nanalo."

(I am not the type of player who says, 'I'm ready.' I am not like that, and that is probably why I got lost in the rotation. He texted me but I told him, 'Let us move on and we will win later.' Fortunately, we won.)

Rain or Shine will figure in a best-of-5 semis against Barangay Ginebra, and of all people, it is Yap – having been through countless Manila Clasico battles when he was still with Magnolia – who knows how to beat the Gin Kings.

But the 36-year-old, despite playing his best game in a Rain or Shine uniform, is adamant he will gladly take any role Garcia assigns to him. (READ: James Yap: 'Masarap talunin 'yung Ginebra dahil maraming magagalit sayo')

"Well kung ano 'yung binibigay ni coach na role sa akin, tatanggapin ko kasi syempre, sistema niya 'yun e. Ayaw ko naman sirain 'yung sistema niya dahil lang sa akin so ako maga-adjust kasi ako yung player."

(Well, whatever role coach gives me, I will take it because that is his system. I do not want his system to be ruined just because of me. I am the player so I need to adjust.)

Speaking of "love, love, love," Yap's ex-wife Kris Aquino posted an Instagram post wishing him "peace and lasting happiness" in what would have been their 13th wedding anniversary. – Rappler.com