After struggling in his first 5 games as a Gin King, the veteran sharpshooter shows why the team acquired his services

Published 11:02 PM, July 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jeff Chan holds Rain or Shine dear to his heart, but that does not mean he cannot torch the Elasto Painters, just like he did to opponents when he was on their side.

Chan had his best game in a Barangay Ginebra uniform as his 21-point, 4-rebound and two-assist outing helped the Gin Kings thwart ex-team Rain or Shine, 102-89, in Game 1 of their best-of-5 semifinals duel on Sunday, July 15.

Although it is with the Elasto Painters Chan spent his best years – winning two PBA titles and a Finals Most Valuable Player plum to boot – he said he is all about business.

"Masaya ako na I'm with Barangay Ginebra. Masasabi ko lang, 'yung team na 'yun, 'yung Rain or Shine, I love that team. Maraming nangyari doon pero syempre kailangan mag-move on," Chan told reporters after the game.

(I am happy with Barangay Ginebra. What I can say is I love Rain or Shine. So many things happened there but we have to move on.)

"Kung saan ako present now, which is Ginebra, may goal kami dito."

(I am with Ginebra and we have a goal here.)

The veteran sharpshooter had been struggling since he joined the Gin Kings following a trade from the Phoenix Fuel Masters in June, averaging 5.6 points in 5 games and burying only 1 of his 13 3-point attempts.

Against Rain or Shine, though, Chan looked rejuvenated.

He hit 3 of his 5 3-pointers for an ultra-efficient 6-of-10 field goal shooting. And not settling for his patented triple, he attacked the basket and drew a total of 4 fouls, finishing with 6-of-8 clip from the free throw line.

"Masasabi ko lang na medyo komportable na ako, medyo nakukuha ko na pero not fully. The other day, nag-usap naman kami ni coach Tim (Cone) regarding sa role ko, so medyo nabigyan ng ilaw parang ganoon."

(All I can say is I'm more comfortable now. I'm more aware of the plays but not fully. The other day, I talked to coach Tim regarding my role so I had a better idea of it.)

Despite slowly finding his touch from deep, do not expect Chan to settle with unloading the long bomb.

"Parang ngayon alam ko na when and when not to shoot. Syempre, again, ako hinahanap ko pa rin 'yung mga high percentage."

(I now know when and when not to shoot. Of course, I'm still looking for the high percentage shots.)

The Gin Kings shoot for a commanding 2-0 lead when they meet the Elasto Painters on Game 2 at the Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday, July 17. – Rappler.com