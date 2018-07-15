The 6-foot-9 forward is suffering from an inflamed left Achilles

Published 11:25 PM, July 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Japeth Aguilar is keeping his fingers crossed as he's raring to suit up for Game 2 of Barangay Ginebra's best-of-5 semifinals duel against Rain or Shine in the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Aguilar, who is suffering from swelling in his left Achilles, was sidelined in the Gin Kings' emphatic 102-89 Game 1 win on Sunday, July 15, after feeling pain during the pre-game shootaround.

"Kanina, tinry ko, ano talaga, decision din para hindi masyadong mapilit so dinecide ko muna na ipahinga," the 6-foot-9 forward said. "Hopefully, Game 2 makabalik na."

(I tried to play earlier but I decided to just rest it and not force the issue. Hopefully, I can come back in Game 2.)

Aguilar suffered the injury in Ginebra's semifinals seat-clinching 104-90 win over the Meralco Bolts last July 11.

The 31-year-old said he had played through an injury like that one, but did not want to risk it due to the pain it causes.

"Ever since, kapag natatapilok ako, continue lang ako maglaro pero this one, may pain siya sa Achilles. Hindi ko na talaga pinilit."

(Ever since, when I get tripped, I can continue playing but this one, I feel pain in my Achilles. I decided not to force it.)

There couldn't have been a worse time to suffer the injury, especially with Ginebra now riding on a blistering 8-game winning streak.

"Parang everything is falling into place. Kung maalala niyo, talagang nag-struggle kami in the beginning ng season (conference) pero ngayon, everyone is playing on a high level," he said.

(It seems like everything is falling into place. If you can remember, we struggled in the beginning of the conference but everyone is playing on high level now.)

"Bad timing lang for me kasi na-injury pa ako."

(It is just bad timing that I have an injury.)

Game 2 is Tuesday, July 17, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com