The Alaska Aces must sweep their remaining games against the San Miguel Beermen to clinch a title berth

Published 3:54 PM, July 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippine – For Jeron Teng, what better way to put behind the stabbing incident that nearly spoiled his rookie year than winning a PBA title.

The No. 5 overall pick has been making up for lost time since he returned for the Alaska Aces off a month-long hiatus caused by the multiple stab wounds he sustained from a bar brawl last June.

And with the Aces being one of the remaining 4 teams contending for the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup title, Teng obviouly wants that precious hardware.

"Ako, gustong gusto ko talaga makaabot ng finals eh, mag-champion. After ng incident, siguro pag nag-champion kami, makakalimutan ko na 'yun," the two-time UAAP champion said.

(I really want to make it to the finals and become a champion. After that incident, I can probably forget that if we win the championship.)

That eagerness has been evident in his play as Teng delivered his best game since the incident with 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals in Game 2 of Alaska's best-of-5 semifinals duel against the San Miguel Beermen.

That, however, went for naught as the Aces lost 94-105 and now trail the series 0-2.

If it is any consolation, Alaska head coach Alex Compton praised Teng for "mixing it up," especially with the team missing the services of Chris Banchero (personal emergency) and Calvin Abueva (indefinite suspension).

"I thought he did a great job," said Compton. "If you watched that and didn’t know the situation, you would never have thought that happened to him."

"I think he kind of personified what we wanted – everybody mixing it up, getting after it, really playing hard. So it’s good."

With the Aces on the brink of crashing out, Teng vows to bounce back.

"I have to play better pa rin kasi syempre we lost, may mga points of improvement pa ako from this game, and it’s another experience for me."



(I have to play better because we lost and there are points of improvement for me. It's another experience for me.)

Game 3 is on Friday, July 20, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo. – Rappler.com