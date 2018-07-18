The Cebuano slotman is also poised to capture his 7th Best Player of the Conference award

Published 6:44 PM, July 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – June Mar Fajardo continues his march to unprecented heights as he stays on track for a record-shattering 5th Most Valuable Player award.

The San Miguel Beermen center leads the league in the MVP race this season after averaging 29.6 statistical points (SPs) through the quarterfinals of the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Fajardo, the only player in PBA history to have won the league's highest individual award for 4 consecutive seasons, can set another feat by becoming the only player in the league's 43-year history to win it 5 times.

He will eclipse the records set by legends Ramon Fernandez and Alvin Patrimonio, who both have 4 MVP plums to their name.

The 28-year-old is also on pace to bag his 7th Best Player of the Conference award with 38.77 SPs in the mid-season conference – a slight edge over close contender Vic Manuel (37.58 SPs) of the Alaska Aces.

Coming in at second in the MVP race is GlobalPort Batang Pier's Stanley Pringle, who is norming 25.3 SPs, while Barangay Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar is at 3rd place with an average of 23.6 SPs.

Completing the top 5 are Fajardo's teammates Arwind Santos, who has 23.4 SPs, and Alex Cabagnot, who has 22.0 SPs.

GlobalPort's Sean Anthony (21.9 SPs), Phoenix Fuel Masters' Matthew Wright (21.8 SPs), San Miguel's Marcio Lassiter (21.2 SPs), Manuel (20.8 SPs) and TNT KaTropa's Jayson Castro (20.5 SPs) round out the top 10.

In the Rookie of the Year race, Phoenix's Jason Perkins emerged as the top contender with 15.10 SPs while Blackwater Elite's Raymar Jose (9.94 SPs) and Magnolia Hotshots' Robbie Herndon (9.09 SPs) trail at second and 3rd.

ROY favorite Kiefer Ravena of the NLEX Road Warrior is ineligible for the award as he serves an 18-month ban from FIBA.

Top Draft pick Christian Standhardinger of San Miguel is also unqualified for the plum after missing the entirety of the Philippine Cup. – Rappler.com